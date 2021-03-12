IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of IAA worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IAA by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000.

IAA stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

