IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 6,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,962. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.