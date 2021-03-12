IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,511. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $262.53.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.