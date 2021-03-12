IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $81,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,153. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

