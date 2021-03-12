Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Increased to GBX 226 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:IBST traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £928.06 million and a P/E ratio of -55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.78%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

