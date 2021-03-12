ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.08

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICL. Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ICL Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

