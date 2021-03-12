IDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.85 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $46.85 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,744,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

