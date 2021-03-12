Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $10.38

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Idle has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $334,280.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00018360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00459084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.35 or 0.00548786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,124 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

