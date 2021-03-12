IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Get IHI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IHICY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IHI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IHI has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHI (IHICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.