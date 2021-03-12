II-VI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,941 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 808% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 put options.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -664.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,731 shares of company stock worth $2,772,806 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.