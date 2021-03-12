Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($4.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,642. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,525,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth $18,631,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

