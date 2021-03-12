Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $36.38 on Monday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $61.99.

Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

