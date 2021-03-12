Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunovant by 911.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 27.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

