Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.50 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$32.24. 1,297,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.74. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

