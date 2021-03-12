Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) fell 7.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $114.45 and last traded at $116.15. 1,491,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 542,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Specifically, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at $20,076,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $27,975,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,046,010 shares of company stock valued at $84,183,172.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

