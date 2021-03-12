Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INFI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 42,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,065. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

