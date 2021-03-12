ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $515.87 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

