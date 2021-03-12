Ink (INK) Trading Up 98.6% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 46.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 98.6% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $761,751.43 and approximately $130,592.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00468635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.00555316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00076810 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.