Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,894. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,224,952 shares of company stock valued at $65,244,819. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

