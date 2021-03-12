Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires 51 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 51 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Paul Abberley purchased 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($195.26).

Shares of CAY stock remained flat at $GBX 300 ($3.92) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,543. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 326 ($4.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £156.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.