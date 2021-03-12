Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires 7,202 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $88,728.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,815.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Forian

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

