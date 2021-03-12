Insider Buying: Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) insider James Synge acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$80,200.00 ($57,285.71).

James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, James Synge purchased 20,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of A$86,000.00 ($61,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.90.

About Life360

Life360, Inc develops and delivers a mobile application in the United States and internationally. It offers Life360 application for families that provides communications, driving safety, and location sharing information. The company was formerly known as LReady, Inc and changed its name to Life360, Inc in October 2011.

