Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys 11,700 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,566. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. Cormark increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

