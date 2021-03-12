Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Major Shareholder Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALLK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,798. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

