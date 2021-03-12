Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 160 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 90 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $23,195.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

