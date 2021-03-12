Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells $53,445,964.32 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Skna L.P. Oep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Skna L.P. Oep sold 11,355,799 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $331,135,098.84.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,482,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

