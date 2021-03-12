Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $347,441.10 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84.

On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81.

ANSS stock opened at $322.64 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

