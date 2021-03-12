Insider Selling: Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Sells 1,169 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven W. Rust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Steven W. Rust sold 257 shares of Banner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $13,818.89.

BANR traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,543. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

