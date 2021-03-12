Insider Selling: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CFO Sells $517,500.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

