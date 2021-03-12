Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells 2,933 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 61,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

