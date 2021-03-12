Insider Selling: CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO Sells $6,257,460.00 in Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $166.13 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 13.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $24,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

