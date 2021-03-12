Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilda Harris Piell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00.

CME stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,097.8% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after buying an additional 328,188 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

