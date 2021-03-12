Insider Selling: Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Insider Sells 114,240 Shares of Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 10,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,904. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after buying an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after buying an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

