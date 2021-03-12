Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells 41,954 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

