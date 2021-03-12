Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 350 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,803.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,676. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.67.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

