Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DASH traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $256.09.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.