Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells $437,080.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Ross Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $133.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $92,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

