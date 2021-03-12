Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $11,646,635.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $264.90 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $754.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.89 and its 200 day moving average is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,021.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 50.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.