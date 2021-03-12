Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 927,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

