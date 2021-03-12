Insider Selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $198,628,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $13.12 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.