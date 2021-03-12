Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $879,714.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $999,808.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.99. 4,873,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,233,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

