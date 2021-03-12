Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00.

NI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 367,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,515. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in NiSource by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

