Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells 15,560 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nordstrom stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,912,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordstrom by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 676,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

