Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Sells 29,882 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PXD opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.