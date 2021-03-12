Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00.

PLNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 6,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after acquiring an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.