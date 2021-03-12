Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

