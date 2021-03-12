Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $224,462.95 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 2,666 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $493,983.14.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60.

Shares of TDOC traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,633. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

