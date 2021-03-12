Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 357,770 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 357,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,168,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $777.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

