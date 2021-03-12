Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $3,069,302.64 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on U. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $200,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

