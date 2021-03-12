Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells 12,858 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 140,340 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

